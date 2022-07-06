Fulton animal shelter ‘pleading’ with public to adopt, foster

The call came from a video produced by the county explains that the shelter, which was built for 80 dogs, is now overflowing with more than 300 dogs with workers “pleading” for help. Fulton is working to make adoptions essentially free.

“We really need the public’s help in terms of coming in and fostering pets, adopting our pets,” said Alton Adams, Fulton’s COO of public safety. " ... We really need the public to work with us.”