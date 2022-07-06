ajc logo
Fulton animal shelter ‘pleading’ with public to adopt, foster

These animals are available to get into your home from Fulton County's animal shelter. (Starting on the left and going clockwise: Zim, Jayda, Shiver and Sasa.) (Photos courtesy of LifeLine)

These animals are available to get into your home from Fulton County's animal shelter. (Starting on the left and going clockwise: Zim, Jayda, Shiver and Sasa.) (Photos courtesy of LifeLine)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County officials have put out an “urgent call for help” to adopt or foster cats and dogs from the county animal shelter.

The call came from a video produced by the county explains that the shelter, which was built for 80 dogs, is now overflowing with more than 300 dogs with workers “pleading” for help. Fulton is working to make adoptions essentially free.

“We really need the public’s help in terms of coming in and fostering pets, adopting our pets,” said Alton Adams, Fulton’s COO of public safety. " ... We really need the public to work with us.”

The existing 1978 building sometimes holds eight dogs in a single kennel. Fulton commissioners unanimously voted to construct a new center in May 2019, and about that time commission chairman Robb Pitts described the shelter as looking “like a third- or fourth-world facility.”

The Fulton County Commission ceremonially broke ground on a $38 million, 58,000-square-foot new shelter late last year. The building is expected to hold 340 dogs and 90 cats near Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Atlanta leaders considering adding rangers to make city parks safer

