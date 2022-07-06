Fulton animal shelter ‘pleading’ with public to adopt, foster

Fulton County officials have put out an “urgent call for help” to adopt or foster cats and dogs from the county animal shelter.
The call came from a video produced by the county explains that the shelter, which was built for 80 dogs, is now overflowing with more than 300 dogs with workers “pleading” for help. Fulton is working to make adoptions essentially free.
“We really need the public’s help in terms of coming in and fostering pets, adopting our pets,” said Alton Adams, Fulton’s COO of public safety. " ... We really need the public to work with us.”
The existing 1978 building sometimes holds eight dogs in a single kennel. Fulton commissioners unanimously voted to construct a new center in May 2019, and about that time commission chairman Robb Pitts described the shelter as looking “like a third- or fourth-world facility.”
The Fulton County Commission ceremonially broke ground on a $38 million, 58,000-square-foot new shelter late last year. The building is expected to hold 340 dogs and 90 cats near Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
Credit: WSBTV Videos
About the Author