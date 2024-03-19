Metro Atlanta

Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel opening this week in Duluth

A Gas South District signs is shown in front of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Duluth, Ga. The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel will feature over 27,000-square-feet of space and will be directly attached to the recently expanded Gas South Convention Center and next to Gas South Arena. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

A Gas South District signs is shown in front of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Duluth, Ga. The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel will feature over 27,000-square-feet of space and will be directly attached to the recently expanded Gas South Convention Center and next to Gas South Arena. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
32 minutes ago

The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel is just a couple days away from opening in the Gas South District.

The hotel, which opens on Thursday, already has interest with over 50 group bookings so far, extending until 2026, Russell Stewart, the director of sales and marketing with the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett said.

“This hotel provides a level of luxury that Gwinnett has either not seen or not seen in a very very long time,” said Russell Stewart, director of sales and marketing with Westin Atlanta Gwinnett.

The hotel features over 27,000-square-feet of space and is directly attached to the recently expanded Gas South Convention Center. There are 346 guestrooms, 16 event rooms, a bottom-floor restaurant called SweetSong Kitchen and Bar, a Starbucks, an indoor pool along with a fitness center and a rooftop bar called Overstory.

The Sweetsong Kitchen & Bar is shown inside the main lobby at the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel at the Gas South District, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Duluth, Ga. The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel will feature over 27,000-square-feet of space and will be directly attached to the recently expanded Gas South Convention Center and next to Gas South Arena. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz

The restaurant Overstory is shown on the ninth floor of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel at the Gas South District, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Duluth, Ga. The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel will feature over 27,000-square-feet of space and will be directly attached to the recently expanded Gas South Convention Center and next to Gas South Arena. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz

Stewart also said that the new hotel provides more options for companies looking to host events.

“We’ve gotten interest from companies that were accustomed to maybe going to different areas of Atlanta, that now are gonna maybe give Gas South a try,” Stewart said.

During construction, general manager Mark Castriota said the new hotel was in a perfect location.

“How close we are to 85, we’re kind of the center of Gwinnett,” Castriota said.

The Sweetsong Kitchen & Bar is shown inside the main lobby at the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel at the Gas South District, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Duluth, Ga. The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel will feature over 27,000-square-feet of space and will be directly attached to the recently expanded Gas South Convention Center and next to Gas South Arena. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz

The Gas South Convention Center was renovated last year, with more than 100,000 square feet of additional space. Gas South District leaders believe they are now in a better position to compete with the Cobb Galleria Centre, the Classic Center in Athens and the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia sheriffs worry about new burdens from immigration bills2h ago

Credit: Rich Addicks/AJC

AM ATL
The Freaknik documentary cometh
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia Democrats playing hardball to get Medicaid expansion
1h ago

Credit: Source: UPS

Here’s how much UPS CEO Carol Tomé made in total compensation in 2023
2h ago

Credit: Source: UPS

Here’s how much UPS CEO Carol Tomé made in total compensation in 2023
2h ago

Credit: AP

Why the Braves rewarded Forrest Wall with final bench spot on roster
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Freezing start to spring; warm-up on the way
35m ago
Warming centers open in advance of frigid temperatures
19h ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta gets millions to boost sustainability efforts
20h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC Live: What’s next after the Fani Willis decision?
8h ago
Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single
16h ago
The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?