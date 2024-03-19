Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel opening this week in Duluth

The hotel features over 27,000-square-feet of space and is directly attached to the recently expanded Gas South Convention Center. There are 346 guestrooms, 16 event rooms, a bottom-floor restaurant called SweetSong Kitchen and Bar, a Starbucks, an indoor pool along with a fitness center and a rooftop bar called Overstory.

Stewart also said that the new hotel provides more options for companies looking to host events.

“We’ve gotten interest from companies that were accustomed to maybe going to different areas of Atlanta, that now are gonna maybe give Gas South a try,” Stewart said.

During construction, general manager Mark Castriota said the new hotel was in a perfect location.

“How close we are to 85, we’re kind of the center of Gwinnett,” Castriota said.

The Gas South Convention Center was renovated last year, with more than 100,000 square feet of additional space. Gas South District leaders believe they are now in a better position to compete with the Cobb Galleria Centre, the Classic Center in Athens and the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.