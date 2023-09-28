Westin Atlanta Gwinnett heading to Gas South District in spring

The Gas South District will continue its expansion next year with a new Westin hotel.

The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel will feature over 27,000-square-feet of space and will be directly attached to the recently expanded Gas South Convention Center. The renovated convention center reopened in February.

The hotel will have various amenities including 346 guestrooms, 14 event rooms including two ballrooms, a bottom-floor restaurant called SweetSong Kitchen and Bar, a Starbucks, an indoor pool along with a fitness center and a rooftop bar.

Mark Castriota, the general manager of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel said the new hotel is in a perfect location.

“I think location, how close we are to 85, we’re kind of the center of Gwinnett,” Castriota said.

Russell Stewart, the director of sales and marketing with Westin Atlanta Gwinnett added that the hotel sits in an area that has the conveniences of the Gas South District, such as the theater and the arena, but also the TPC Sugarloaf golf course that hosts the Mitsubishi Electric Classic every year.

“It’s a nice growing area and this just fits perfectly,” Stewart said.

The AJC previously reported that the expanded convention center is already booking events into 2025, and demand is expected to increase after the hotel is completed. With the new expansion, Gas South District leaders believe they are in a better position to compete with the Cobb Galleria Centre, the Classic Center in Athens and the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.

Castriota and Stewart said that interest in hosting events at the hotel and convention center is already growing.

“A large portion of the business that we’ll have will be corporate groups that will come in and have their annual meeting,” Stewart said. “And there’s been a lot of interest.

The hotel is expected to be completed in March 2024 through Concord Hospitality, a hotel management and development company.