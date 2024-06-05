‘We are getting there.’ Water back to normal today, city of Atlanta says

Water service is expected to return to normal between 7 and 11 a.m. today following days of disruptions and ongoing repairs.

“Atlanta, we are closing up the hole and flushing the line on 10th! We are getting there!” the city posted on social media around just before midnight Wednesday. “A huge thank you to all the men and women who are working around the clock to restore our water.”

On Wednesday morning, photos showed the chasm on West Peachtree Street and 11th Street in Midtown had been filled in. Because of ongoing boil-water advisories, Atlanta Public Schools announced that, for the third day, summer schools and programming would be canceled at a number of locations.

Despite progress, a boil water advisory is still in effect in Midtown. Summer schools and programs will remain closed tomorrow, June 5, 2024, at Midtown HS, Howard MS, Mary Lin ES, Hope-Hill ES, Springdale Park ES, Whitefoord Inc., and Coan MS. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/iwgXd5O4OZ — ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) June 4, 2024

Crews worked all of Tuesday and into Wednesday at the site, one of two significant breaks since Friday afternoon that left thousands with little or no pressure and many other residents forced to boil water.

“A 30-inch pipe has been successfully lowered into the hole, and our team proceeded with the installation and conducted the remaining steps to complete and restore water service,” the city said at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Concrete was poured around the high max coupling. Backfill with 57 stone. Turning on smaller valves on 11th St. Water is on at the Marriott Residence Inn and Eleventh Street Pub. Gradually charging the system.

“Estimated timeline for the Water System to return to normal operation is between 7 am - 11 a.m.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made an appearance at the site Tuesday.

“Making progress,” Dickens told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “(I’m) so ready for this to be over. So are the residents around here.”

UPDATE: Last night, our crews worked tirelessly through the night to make the necessary repairs to restore your water service. Below is a detailed timeline of the events that took place: pic.twitter.com/kaXz2ZgqAx — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) June 4, 2024

Dickens, who has taken criticism from residents over the lack of communication during the crisis, was escorted out of a news conference at the West Peachtree site Monday without taking questions but was much more visible Tuesday.

His office has been coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which confirmed during an afternoon news conference that assistance was headed to the city. The agency also announced it will work with the city to consider the possibility of doing an assessment of the entire water system.

“We have sought their assistance because they have the most experience in handling a crisis like this,” the mayor stated. “They will help us develop a plan to assess and evaluate our aging infrastructure.”

South Atlantic Division Deputy Commander Col. Matthew McCulley gave an interview to news outlets today on USACE assistance heading to Atlanta to assist with the current water crisis. @usacehq @CityofAtlanta @11AliveNews @ATLNewsFirst @wsbradio @USACEMobile @SavannahCorps pic.twitter.com/K9Bd3LmR0A — USACE South Atlantic Division 🇺🇸 (@AtlantaCorps) June 4, 2024

Dickens has declared a state of emergency in Atlanta to free up resources for repairs. The city also earlier activated a joint operations center, improving the regularity of communications.

While work was being done in the area, Norfolk Southern was limiting the use of its headquarters building on West Peachtree Street near the intersection of Third Street to essential employees to minimize potential strain on the building and mitigate traffic. At the same time, the clerk’s office at the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, located on Forsyth Street in downtown, closed again.

Georgia Tech, one of the largest stakeholders in Midtown, has been mostly been unaffected. Its campus, about a mile southwest of the broken West Peachtree water main, experienced “minimal impact,” according to spokesman Blair Meeks. Six blocks south of the compromised main, Georgia Tech’s Coda building has had consistent water access.

”(It has experienced) intermittent water pressure issues but never enough to send people home or close buildings or alter operations,” Meeks said. “No workarounds needed.”

After a frustrating weekend, Monday also saw some relief for residents when officials announced the boil water advisory was lifted for those affected by the other significant break at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard near J.P. Brawley Drive, where 48-inch and 36-inch transmission lines ruptured. Those steel pipes were more than 80 years old, according to Wiggins.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

It was the first break to cause major water outages and low pressure for residents in a large swath of the city near downtown. Officials imposed a boil water advisory for people in those neighborhoods from Friday afternoon until about 7 p.m. Monday. Subsequent breaks created further outages and boil water advisories that remain in effect in the areas around the East Atlanta neighborhood and in the area of West Peachtree and 11th streets, according to a city statement.

Repairs on a large, centrally located water line are difficult, multi-step processes, and each step takes hours to complete. A major setback to watershed crews happened when their initial repairs to that critical Boone junction didn’t work and they were forced to restart.

The broken main on West Peachtree posed a different type of challenge because the water shut-off valve was directly underneath the geyser seen at street level, city officials said. Watershed officials made the call to let the break flow through the day Saturday to minimize service interruptions in the area.

Water was seen gushing from the break until early Monday. On Sunday morning, some onlookers jokingly referred to it as the “aqua apocalypse” or the “West Peachtree River.”

DWM Commissioner Al Wiggins discusses the progress being made at the 11th Street water main break. pic.twitter.com/DgU7rzGuOy — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) June 4, 2024

Other main breaks were later found and repaired at 4370 Minkslide Drive, 1190 Atlantic Drive and the intersection of Euclid and North avenues in northeast Atlanta. On Monday, crews investigated a potential break near Clayton Road and Armour Drive and shut off an 8-inch pipe at Fairlock Lane that supplied water to 20 homes and a fire hydrant. They also reported another interruption at 472 Gartrell Street, where four homes, three hydrants and an apartment complex lost water.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

On Tuesday, officials said additional repairs were made at another address on Fairlock Lane that impacted the water service for 40 homes and businesses, as well as one hydrant. Emergency repairs were also made at 2256 Beecher Road, where water service was disrupted for 25 homes, one businesses and two hydrants.

On Monday, Emory Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital announced things were back to normal, along with Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Sports and entertainment events also went on Sunday after previous cancellations.

— Staff writers Kelly Yamanouchi, Rosie Manins and Zachary Hansen contributed to this article.