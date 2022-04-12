Wells Fargo creating ‘HOPE’ centers to support minority communities

Goins said 72% of Operation HOPE’s customers see increases in their FICO credit scores through participation in their coaching program. She said a second HOPE coach will be added to the Atlanta region’s program later this year, and Wells Fargo wants to eventually provide access to their coaches at five to 10 branches.

Similar coaching programs will also debut in Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York, to name a few. Operation HOPE Chairman and CEO John Hope Bryant said in a statement that the centers will offer expanded resources to support the financial goals of individuals with the greatest needs.

This financial coaching initiative from Wells Fargo is the company’s latest effort to support Atlanta’s underserved population. In February, city officials announced that Wells Fargo is giving $1.3 million to the Atlanta metro area to jumpstart planning around the creation of 1,000 affordable homes over the next five years. And in January, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Atlanta is receiving $20 million from Wells Fargo to support minority-owned small businesses.