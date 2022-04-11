Inside City Hall: What’s the fate of Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant?

Dickens’ 100th day is Tuesday — we’ll have a story looking back on these past three months in city politics, based on over 20 interviews with officials and stakeholders across the city. Look out for a video of our interview with Mayor Dickens. You can also hear our entire conversation on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast starting Tuesday. Subscribe to our podcast for free today at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher so you don’t miss it!

In case you missed it: We have a recap of Mayor Dickens’ first State of the City address last week, which included an announcement that the “Pothole Posse” is back.

Atlanta Mayors including Andrew Young, from left, Andre Dickens, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Shirley Franklin attend the annual State of the City Business Breakfast at the Georgia World Congress Center on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The city of Atlanta’s IT department plays a crucial role in the city’s technology infrastructure, but is currently stuck in a kind of “firefighter mentality,” Atlanta’s city’s chief information officer said recently. We reported last week how the department, technically known as “Information Management,” has seen a nearly $8 million drop in its budget since 2019. It’s now dealing with a $3.1 million budget deficit since the start of the latest fiscal year.

Mayor Dickens, who has an engineering background, has said he wants the city to be on top of technological advances. The city has a chance to increase the IT budget during the upcoming budget season.

A new state law adds more hurdles to any future proactive rezoning efforts the city undertakes to allow for multifamily uses on single-family properties. House Bill 1405, passed last Monday on the last day of the legislative session, requires cities to hold two public hearings, pass the rezoning over two meetings and post details of the proposed change on any impacted properties.

Here’s the context: Last year, Councilman Amir Farokhi, with support from then Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ administration, unveiled a proposal that would in part allow hundreds of single-family homes near MARTA stations to become small apartment buildings. It was met with pushback from neighborhood groups across the city but cheered by progressive housing advocates who pointed out that the city needs to densify to keep up with its growth.

The proposal didn’t go anywhere at City Council and was fuel for the Buckhead cityhood movement; we haven’t gotten any indication that Dickens plans to propose something similar anytime soon.

You can reach out to us with feedback, story ideas, tips or City Hall insider info any time at wilborn.nobles@ajc.com and jdcapelouto@ajc.com