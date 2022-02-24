Atlanta mayor wants to build 1,000 affordable homes with faith leaders

Dickens wants to create or preserve 20,000 affordable homes in eight years. Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wanted to invest $1 billion towards a similar goal of 20,000 units by 2026. She reached 7,000 units built and raised more than $700 million.

Last month, Dickens said 10% of forthcoming units could be built on the faith community’s underutilized land. He quipped Wednesday that it’s only fair for the city to set that benchmark since a church typically seeks 10% in tithes from its members.

The funds provided through Wells Fargo will help with technical assistance and predevelopment, such as architectural drawings and environmental studies of the land targeted for housing, Dickens said.

Caption Eileen Fitzgerald, head of Housing Affordability Philanthropy with Wells Fargo speaks at a press conference about the partnership with the city of Atlanta and Enterprise Community Partners about building 1,000 affordable housing units over the next five years. Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Caption Eileen Fitzgerald, head of Housing Affordability Philanthropy with Wells Fargo speaks at a press conference about the partnership with the city of Atlanta and Enterprise Community Partners about building 1,000 affordable housing units over the next five years. Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A spokesman for Dickens said Enterprise led the effort to bring the Wells Fargo funding to Atlanta. He said the program will also help faith communities apply for more funds, such as from Atlanta’s Housing Opportunity Bond.

The initiative comes as rent and real estate costs soar nationwide, creating housing shortages and barriers to land acquisition and construction of affordable units. But in Fulton County alone, faith-based organizations own more than 6,000 acres, much of which is underutilized, according to Enterprise.

An Enterprise spokesman said the program application will be available on the nonprofit’s website by April. The housing initiative will begin in June.

Eileen Fitzgerald, head of Housing Affordability Philanthropy with Wells Fargo, said the banking giant previously contributed funding to Thrive Sweet Auburn, a mixed-use development near completion that will offer 117 affordable apartments near downtown.

“We all need to work together to deploy more tools to think about things differently to address our current housing challenges, whether that be in constructing homes, supporting renters, or providing opportunities for new homebuyers,” said Fitzgerald.