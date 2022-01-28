Atlanta gets $20 million donation from Wells Fargo to create grant for small businesses

The funds will be used to help small businesses own more of their assets, including property and equipment, and to enable physical upgrades to their facilities. The United Way of Greater Atlanta will work with Invest Atlanta to distribute the funding as a mix of grants and loans in the city, with a focus on Black-owned and other businesses with diverse ownership.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens met with Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf Friday morning before the donation was announced. He called it a game changer.