Varsity under contract to open restaurant in Rome, mayor says

McDaniel said the possibility of a Varsity location in Rome comes as the city of roughly 40,000 is growing, with new single-family homes and apartments on the way after years of stagnant housing development. The city also has a low unemployment rate and, like many communities in the nation, is struggling to fill open positions.

A Varsity location in Rome would allow residents to get their fill of the chain’s hot dogs, burgers and frosted orange shakes without having to drive 50 miles south to the nearest site in Kennesaw or 70 miles to the original store on North Avenue.

“When I was growing up, every time we went to Atlanta, we went to the Varsity,” McDaniel said. “For them to come up to Rome ... they are coming to a very vibrant, growing community.”