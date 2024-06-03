Breaking: Water still gushing in Midtown as outages, repairs continue
U.S. News ranks Atlanta among top 50 best places to live in nation

Augusta and Savannah also make the ranking, but much lower

Good value, strong job market and a high quality of life — that’s what it takes to make U.S. News and World Report’s rankings of the best places to live. For 2024, that includes Atlanta.

“Sure, the sweet tea abounds and it’s common to hear ‘y’all’ in casual conversation, but Atlanta has long been redefining prevailing perceptions of the South and its so-called Southern charm,” the outlet reported.

“Among the nation’s fastest-growing cities for years, the Georgia capital attracts newcomers from around the country looking for culture and commerce. If you learn about everything Atlanta has to offer, it’s easy to see why. Atlanta features award-winning restaurants and chefs, as well as iconic locales that rival any across the country — including the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre, Centennial Olympic Park and the Western hemisphere’s largest indoor aquarium.”

U.S. News analyzed data on 150 major cities to determine the best places to live, ultimately ranking the Peach State’s capital at 30th. Naples, Florida, took home the top spot, followed by Boise, Idaho, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Augusta ranked much lower on the list, earning the 85th placement.

“Today, Augusta is home to a thriving culinary scene, and residents show a deep appreciation for the arts and the outdoors,” the outlet said.

“Augusta is also becoming a destination for retirees who want warm weather and a low cost of living. Plus, suburbs in nearby towns Evans, Martinez and Grovetown are go-to places for families to settle and commute into the downtown area.”

Coming in at the 106th spot, Savannah also earned a mention.

“Savanna’s (sic) Spanish moss-draped buildings, thriving arts scene, warm summers and mild winters have drawn tens of thousands to the Hostess City and the wider metropolitan area over the last two decades,” the outlet reported.

“Nestled on the salt marshes of coastal Georgia, the state’s oldest city continues to attract new residents with its low cost of living and historic charm.”

U.S. News and World Report used a weighted scoring system to rank each city based on four factors: quality of life (32%), affordability (27%), desirability (19%) and job market (22%).

