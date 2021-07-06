ajc logo
X

Upscale senior apartments coming near Buford

Capitol Seniors Housing is building a 180-unit senior living community at The Exchange at Gwinnett near Buford. (Courtesy of Capitol Seniors Housing)
Caption
Capitol Seniors Housing is building a 180-unit senior living community at The Exchange at Gwinnett near Buford. (Courtesy of Capitol Seniors Housing)

Gwinnett County
By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

An “active adult” community with 180 high-end units is coming to the Exchange at Gwinnett near Buford.

Capitol Seniors Housing, a firm based in Washington, D.C., broke ground on The Outlook at the Exchange in June. The developer expects to open the 200,000-square-foot community in late 2022 for adults aged 55 and older.

The apartments are intended for older residents “looking to shed the burdens of traditional home ownership in favor of a hassle- and maintenance-free lifestyle,” according to a press release.

Units with one bedroom will be 700 to 900 square feet, while two-bedroom units will be 1,000 to 1,200 square feet. It’s still undetermined how much tenants will pay in rent to live in the high-end apartments, according to a representative for the development firm.

“The Outlook at the Exchange’s location is a great fit for our active 55-plus residents who want to downsize, socialize with like-minded neighbors, and enjoy resort-style amenities and activities,” said Michael Hartman, principal of active living at Capitol Seniors Housing, in the press release.

Amenities will include a great room, sports lounge, theater, fitness center, yoga studio and a courtyard with covered bar, pool, fire pit lounge and putting green.

The Exchange at Gwinnett, a $350 million mixed-use development on Buford Drive near I-85, is expected to house about 3,000 residents in apartments, townhomes and senior housing. Billed as an “urban hamlet,” the 106-acre development will encompass 465,000 square feet of retail and restaurants.

In Other News
1
Suwanee approves 2022 budget, plans no millage rate increase
2
North Gwinnett Cooperative collecting school supplies
3
Gwinnett Creativity Fund awards $50,000 to local non-profits
4
Sugar Hill installs stop signs at Level Creek Road and Church Street
5
Once homeless, Snellville official donates salary to nonprofit that...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top