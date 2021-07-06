Upscale senior apartments coming near Buford

An “active adult” community with 180 high-end units is coming to the Exchange at Gwinnett near Buford.
Capitol Seniors Housing, a firm based in Washington, D.C., broke ground on The Outlook at the Exchange in June. The developer expects to open the 200,000-square-foot community in late 2022 for adults aged 55 and older.
The apartments are intended for older residents “looking to shed the burdens of traditional home ownership in favor of a hassle- and maintenance-free lifestyle,” according to a press release.
Units with one bedroom will be 700 to 900 square feet, while two-bedroom units will be 1,000 to 1,200 square feet. It’s still undetermined how much tenants will pay in rent to live in the high-end apartments, according to a representative for the development firm.
“The Outlook at the Exchange’s location is a great fit for our active 55-plus residents who want to downsize, socialize with like-minded neighbors, and enjoy resort-style amenities and activities,” said Michael Hartman, principal of active living at Capitol Seniors Housing, in the press release.
Amenities will include a great room, sports lounge, theater, fitness center, yoga studio and a courtyard with covered bar, pool, fire pit lounge and putting green.
The Exchange at Gwinnett, a $350 million mixed-use development on Buford Drive near I-85, is expected to house about 3,000 residents in apartments, townhomes and senior housing. Billed as an “urban hamlet,” the 106-acre development will encompass 465,000 square feet of retail and restaurants.