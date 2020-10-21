15 years of Atlantic Station: Landmark development opened today in 2005

One headline asked, “Can much-touted development live up to its hype?" Since then, more buildings and homes have been built on the 138-acre site.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution archive from 2005 marking the opening of Atlantic Station. Credit: AJC Archive Credit: AJC Archive

Atlantic Station has “outperformed expectations,” general manager Cornell Holmes said in a statement celebrating the anniversary. ”The neighborhood has become an integral part of the community, spurring economic growth in the heart of the city and prospering as one of Atlanta’s first successful examples of a live, work, play environment."

Like many new high-end developments in Atlanta, Atlantic Station also faced some criticism that it was accelerating housing affordability issues in the city, especially on the Westside. A New York Times article from 2006, headlined “Gentrification Changing Face of New Atlanta," identified Atlantic Station as a major source of new housing as more people moved into the city.

To mark the 15-year anniversary, Atlantic Station is putting on a self-guided audio tour of the district later this month that celebrates the area’s history.