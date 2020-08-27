Final night of RNC 2020 is President Trump’s big moment

Aides have closely guarded details of the address, which was being revised the night before Trump was to speak from the White House South Lawn.

Against a backdrop of patriotism, Trump is expected to describe America as a work in progress, one that is not perfect but has achieved much. It’s an argument meant to offer a contrast with Democrats whom the president has described as not loving their country. In a similar vein, aides said, Trump would speak to progress made on combating the coronavirus.