Final night of RNC 2020 is President Trump’s big moment

President Donald Trump is set to make his case for reelection Thursday night as the 2020 Republican National Convention comes to a close.
Aides have closely guarded details of the address, which was being revised the night before Trump was to speak from the White House South Lawn.
Against a backdrop of patriotism, Trump is expected to describe America as a work in progress, one that is not perfect but has achieved much. It’s an argument meant to offer a contrast with Democrats whom the president has described as not loving their country. In a similar vein, aides said, Trump would speak to progress made on combating the coronavirus.
Trump met with top aides Wednesday afternoon to edit the speech before traveling to Baltimore to support Vice President Mike Pence’s turn in the convention spotlight. Further revisions could come until shortly before he was to appear on the White House lawn.
New security fencing went up around the perimeter of the White House complex to prepare for possible protesters, some in town for a civil rights march on Friday. Aides were not certain if the noise from protesters would be heard during the speech. Earlier in the summer, demonstrators were audible during some outdoor presidential events.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.