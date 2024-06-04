TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Slightly cooler, with possible afternoon showers

Despite the summer being unofficially here, Tuesday should be slightly cooler in metro Atlanta. Though residents can expect the humidity to continue, with possible showers later this afternoon.

Metro Atlantans will wake up to dry conditions and pockets of sunshine, with a few showers in the north Georgia mountains. As the day starts, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

“The summer mugginess, the humidity is here. Not much rain to start the day, that’s good for most of us. A little quieter as the morning begins,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.