TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Slightly cooler, with possible afternoon showers

Despite the summer being unofficially here, Tuesday should be slightly cooler in metro Atlanta. Though residents can expect the humidity to continue, with possible showers later this afternoon.
Metro Atlantans will wake up to dry conditions and pockets of sunshine, with a few showers in the north Georgia mountains. As the day starts, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
“The summer mugginess, the humidity is here. Not much rain to start the day, that’s good for most of us. A little quieter as the morning begins,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid 80s. It’s still a bit cooler than Monday, when they nearly hit 90 degrees. Cloudy skies will arrive during the afternoon and isolated storms are possible into the evening.
There’s also a chance of isolated showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but the wet weather should diminish by the start of the weekend.
“We are set up for a drier end of the week,” Monahan said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
About the Author
