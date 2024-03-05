TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Scattered showers this morning; widespread rain comes later

Around 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., some showers could start popping up across the metro, with more widespread rain blanketing the area by 11 p.m. Downpours are expected throughout the night into early Wednesday morning

“That rain will be heavy at times,” Monahan said. “It will be winding down. It will be diminishing as we head through your morning drive tomorrow, but the pavement’s gonna be wet, likely some standing water on the road for tomorrow morning’s commute.”

We should get a little sunshine on Wednesday afternoon ahead of more sunny skies on Thursday, though it’ll stay partly cloudy for much of the day.

Temperatures will stay mild with a high in the mid to upper 60s both today and Wednesday. That’s just slightly above the average 63-degree high for this time of year.

With no rain expected Thursday, the high is projected to top out in the mid 70s.

The second round of rain is expected Friday evening and is expected to last into Saturday.

Most downpours should clear out by Sunday, making way for partly cloudy skies with a high around 60 degrees.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News