TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Scattered showers this morning; widespread rain comes later

Some scattered showers are passing over parts of metro Atlanta on Tuesday morning, a preview of more widespread rain that will move in this evening.
“The rain will become heavy at times later on today and tonight,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. It’s just the first of two waves of rain moving through the area this week. By the time it’s all said and done on Sunday, some areas could see up to four inches of rain, possibly more in some locations.
This morning’s scattered showers will pick up toward noon and break up a bit through the afternoon. The heavier rain won’t arrive until late tonight.
Around 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., some showers could start popping up across the metro, with more widespread rain blanketing the area by 11 p.m. Downpours are expected throughout the night into early Wednesday morning
“That rain will be heavy at times,” Monahan said. “It will be winding down. It will be diminishing as we head through your morning drive tomorrow, but the pavement’s gonna be wet, likely some standing water on the road for tomorrow morning’s commute.”
We should get a little sunshine on Wednesday afternoon ahead of more sunny skies on Thursday, though it’ll stay partly cloudy for much of the day.
Temperatures will stay mild with a high in the mid to upper 60s both today and Wednesday. That’s just slightly above the average 63-degree high for this time of year.
With no rain expected Thursday, the high is projected to top out in the mid 70s.
The second round of rain is expected Friday evening and is expected to last into Saturday.
Most downpours should clear out by Sunday, making way for partly cloudy skies with a high around 60 degrees.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author