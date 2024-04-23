TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Another cold start ahead of nice afternoon warm up

It’s another chilly morning in metro Atlanta, but we’ll have warmer conditions and more sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s as we head out the door to work or school. But we’ll be under mostly sunny skies this afternoon, and with 13 hours of sunshine in the forecast, temps will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon.

That quick warm-up is thanks to the sun’s angle this time of year, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.