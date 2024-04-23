TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Another cold start ahead of nice afternoon warm up

It’s another chilly morning in metro Atlanta, but we’ll have warmer conditions and more sunshine this afternoon.
Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s as we head out the door to work or school. But we’ll be under mostly sunny skies this afternoon, and with 13 hours of sunshine in the forecast, temps will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon.
That quick warm-up is thanks to the sun’s angle this time of year, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
“The sun is getting stronger and stronger and stronger by the day ... Our sunshine now in April is as strong right now as it is in August,” he said. “Because the sun is so strong, it’s going to be able to warm us up pretty quickly after this cold start.”
By nightfall, a weakening area of showers is expected to blow in from the north, but they should stay over the North Georgia mountains. The metro area will stay mostly dry, though clouds will start to accumulate, leaving us with just 10 hours of sunshine on Wednesday.
Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected to stay with us through the rest of the week, but rain chances remain low. Aside from today, each day will have at least a 10% chance of showers but no more than 20%.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
