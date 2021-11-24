Today is last day to vote early in Atlanta mayoral runoff, other races

Early voting in the Fulton and DeKalb county runoff elections ends today.
Both counties offered eight days for voters to cast ballots ahead of Nov. 30. The marquee race is between Council President Felicia Moore and Councilman Andre Dickens to become Atlanta’s mayor.
A bit more than 25,000 people in Fulton had cast ballots as of Monday, according to preliminary numbers from Fulton. That’s a turnout of 0.55%.
The final day of early voting usually brings more people casting ballots — but that remains to be seen with it being the day before Thanksgiving.
There are also two other Fulton mayoral contests, Fairburn and South Fulton, up for grabs along with many other council seats.
Here are Fulton’s early voting locations, which are open until 6 p.m.:
Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Road, SW in Atlanta
Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave. NE in Atlanta
C.T. Martin Natatorium Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta
Chastain Park Recreation Center, 140 Chastain Park Ave. in Atlanta
East Roswell Branch Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road in Union City
Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta
Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road in Milton
New Beginnings Senior Center, 66 Brooks Drive in Fairburn
Northside Library, 3295 Northside Parkway NW in Atlanta
Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing, 2489 Perry Boulevard NW in Atlanta
Ponce De Leon Library, 980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE in Atlanta
Roswell Branch Library, 115 Norcross St. in Roswell
South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park
Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW in Atlanta
Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road SW in Atlanta
