THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Flood watches, warnings in effect as bands of rain move in

We should get a bit of a break in the showers around noon. It won’t go away completely, but some areas may even see some sunshine peeking through the clouds. With a high near 70 degrees, if you’re lucky enough to be under one of those sunny spots, it could be a good opportunity to get outside and enjoy the spring-like weather if you can.

The rain chances go back up by the mid-afternoon, and some areas on the western edge of the state could see some slightly stronger storms.

“We have a small chance for a few thunderstorms — nothing severe, but maybe some claps of thunder later in the day for our western counties,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. “I think the only thing we really need to worry about today would be the threat of just heavy downpours.”

The heavier storms will be over Alabama but should weaken by the time they reach the metro area.

Most showers should clear out by the evening. We’ll repeat the pattern on Friday, starting with some rain in the morning that should break up around midday before coming back for another round of downpours on Saturday morning. That round is expected to stick around through Sunday morning. By then, some areas could see up to four inches of rain.

The NWS warns that the excessive rain could cause rivers, creeks and streams to swell. Those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action should waters rise.

Crews across the area have already been out clearing out storm drains, and officials in Brookhaven are warning people to steer clear of Peachtree Creek, which is labeled a flood zone. Access to the walking trail there has already been blocked as a safety precaution Thursday morning, Channel 2 Action News reported.

