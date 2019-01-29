Why you should never use your hazard lights while driving

Some metro Atlanta police departments have previously advised drivers to not use hazard lights while driving, even in the rain or snow.
In Georgia, the use of hazard lights is permitted while driving statewide.
But some jurisdictions have put out calls urging drivers to not use their hazard lights while driving.
Traffic Law Tuesday Do you use your Hazard Lights in the rain? Using your hazard lights while driving is illegal in...Posted by Johns Creek Police Department on Tuesday, January 5, 2016
Johns Creek police warned on Facebook during a 2016 storm that using hazard lights may actually signal to other drivers that you are stopped or stalled on the road. Hazard lights can reduce the ability to see if the vehicles ahead are braking and confuse other drivers.
Hazard lights also "turn off your ability to use your turn signals," the police department wrote.
Instead of using hazard lights while driving, consider not driving at all until road conditions improve, the police department advises.
“If you cannot see, pull over to a safe place and wait (until) driving conditions are better,” the department wrote. “Your flashers should only be used while your vehicle is stopped or disabled on the roadway or shoulder. This is a sign for emergency services that someone is in need of assistance.”