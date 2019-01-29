Why you should never use your hazard lights while driving

Johns Creek police warned on Facebook during a 2016 storm that using hazard lights may actually signal to other drivers that you are stopped or stalled on the road. Hazard lights can reduce the ability to see if the vehicles ahead are braking and confuse other drivers.

Hazard lights also "turn off your ability to use your turn signals," the police department wrote.

Instead of using hazard lights while driving, consider not driving at all until road conditions improve, the police department advises.

“If you cannot see, pull over to a safe place and wait (until) driving conditions are better,” the department wrote. “Your flashers should only be used while your vehicle is stopped or disabled on the roadway or shoulder. This is a sign for emergency services that someone is in need of assistance.”