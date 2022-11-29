Atlanta councilmember seeks youth curfew after 12-year-old boy’s fatal shooting

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officials investigated 160 homicides in Atlanta 2021. We are currently at 151 for 2022. At least 60 children and teenagers have become gun violence victims this year, and half of the incidents were fatal.

Among Atlanta’s youngest victims was a 6-month-old caught in crossfire outside a store on Anderson Avenue in Atlanta in January. Two suspects, one accused of firing and the other accused of driving the SUV carrying the shooter, were arrested within days of the infant’s shooting death.

On Nov. 28, 2020, the Saturday after Thanksgiving that year, a massive brawl involving scores of teenagers at Atlantic Station ended with one beaten and punched until he lost consciousness, police said at the time. When he fell to the ground, another teen repeatedly stomped on his head, police said.

A 15-year-old who police identified as the primary aggressor was detained and charged with aggravated assault. He was not named due to his age, the AJC previously reported.

On Monday, Zyion’s mother and grandmother spoke to the council during an afternoon council committee meeting. His relatives tearfully begged the city for help as his mother, Deerica Charles, described how she repeatedly asked the juvenile justice system to help her correct the car-breakings her mentally-ill son committed.

“Help these young boys because I don’t have a chance anymore,” Deerica Charles said.