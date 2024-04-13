BreakingNews
SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Partly cloudy skies, above average highs

Beautiful Saturday afternoon to be outside
Lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s are in store for Sunday in metro Atlanta.

Morning temperatures will be mild, with a low of 54 degrees. Temperatures will quickly increase into the low to mid-70s after sunrise, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Dry weather and a breeze are sticking around. Winds will be weaker than what we saw on Saturday, but gusts will reach up to about 20 mph in the afternoon. According to The Georgia Forestry Commission, parts of North Georgia are under a moderate fire danger.

“Any plans to do any burning outside, well, be extra careful,” Deon said.

Afternoon highs will reach 81 degrees in Atlanta. That is 8 degrees above average for this time of year. Most of the day will remain partly cloudy.

Warmer air infiltrated North Georgia on Saturday, and a warming trend will continue through the week. Highs will reach 84 degrees on Monday and 82 on Tuesday before slightly decreasing on Wednesday.

Metro Atlanta will remain dry for the next several days. The next chance of rain comes Wednesday evening, according to Deon.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

