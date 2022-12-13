Stockbridge seeking residents to take part in citizens advisory board

The panel will consist of 12 members who will represent different geographies of the Henry County city as well specific constituencies such as the business and faith-based communities, said Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammell. Half of the group will serve one-year terms while the other six members will be on the council for two years. Who gets what term length will be determine by lottery, he said.

The council will act as a conduit between the police department and the community, provide timely community concerns on law enforcement and promote awareness, understanding and involvement in police programs and services.