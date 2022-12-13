ajc logo
Stockbridge seeking residents to take part in citizens advisory board

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The Stockbridge Police Department is seeking residents to take part in a Citizens-Police Advisory Board it wants to create next year.

The panel will consist of 12 members who will represent different geographies of the Henry County city as well specific constituencies such as the business and faith-based communities, said Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammell. Half of the group will serve one-year terms while the other six members will be on the council for two years. Who gets what term length will be determine by lottery, he said.

The council will act as a conduit between the police department and the community, provide timely community concerns on law enforcement and promote awareness, understanding and involvement in police programs and services.

“I’ve always said policing is not something you do to your community, it’s something you do with your community,” Trammer said. “And as it relates to crime and public safety, we all have a shared responsibility.”

Trammer said bringing a cross section of representatives helps the department develop relations with various segments of the community. An issue in one part of Stockbridge may be different from problems on the other side of town, but each is valid, he said.

The move comes as Stockbridge has moved quickly to grow its nascent police department, which was created in 2021.

Trammer pointed out that the council is not a citizen’s review board, which traditionally focuses on disciplinary issues and holding police departments accountable for officer behavior. It’s a collaboration with the community on everything from training to policy recommendations.

“This is not just about outreach, it’s about engagement,” he said. “It’s about getting the community intentionally involved and focused on a partnership with us to help define what the problems are and to work together to develop solutions.”

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

