Stockbridge mayor says City Council colleague should resign

Alexander, in an email, said he would not resign and that he was disappointed in Ford. He said he and Blount have long had an adversarial relationship.

“I will not resign but move forward serving the citizens of Stockbridge, who re-elected me after having knowledge of these allegations and litigation,” said Alexander, who had denied the allegations made against him in the lawsuit and in the efforts to censure him.

“The people elected me and they will have a chance to judge whether I should continue if I seek re-election,” he said.

Alexander won a second term on the Council in 2019, narrowly beating fellow Councilmember Neat Robinson for one of three at-large positions. He won by four votes.

Stockbridge Councilmembers serve four-year terms.

Whitson, owner of Georgia Championship Barbeque Co., accused Alexander in a 2017 lawsuit of a yearlong retaliation campaign against the restaurateur and his eatery after the proprietor declined to comp Alexander’s $60 meal.

Whitson said code enforcement officials showed up at the eatery and began harassing him, and that he had trouble securing a liquor license for the restaurant, signage for the eatery and other building permits.

Stockbridge and Alexander settled the lawsuit without admitting wrongdoing.