Stockbridge holding virtual job fair for new police department

Stockbridge will hold a virtual job fair for police officers on Tuesday to support its new public safety department.
The recruiting event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom and will be broadcasted simultaneously on Facebook at @StockbridgeCityHall and @StockbridgePD, leaders for the Henry County city said.
“We’re not just looking for team members who are skilled, but those who have a demonstrated commitment to our core values, which are character that never compromises, above and beyond effort, respect for all, execution with excellence and service that exceeds expectations,” the city said in a statement.
Tuesday’s recruitment effort kicks off Stockbridge’s plans to have its staff in place by June 1. While some offers may come out of this week’s recruitment drive, the city said hiring will occur in phases.
Candidates can earn from $48,863 to $76,459 annually, depending on experience, training and education. Those interested in jobs with the police department should reach out at pdrecruiting@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.
About the Author