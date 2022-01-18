Stockbridge holding virtual job fair for new police department

The recruiting event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom and will be broadcasted simultaneously on Facebook at @StockbridgeCityHall and @StockbridgePD, leaders for the Henry County city said.

“We’re not just looking for team members who are skilled, but those who have a demonstrated commitment to our core values, which are character that never compromises, above and beyond effort, respect for all, execution with excellence and service that exceeds expectations,” the city said in a statement.