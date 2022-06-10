Stockbridge holding community event for new police force

The event, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will be held in the parking lot of the Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. There residents of Stockbridge can meet members of the city’s police department and take part in such activities as face painting, games and dining at food trucks.

“This is the perfect opportunity for community members to come by and meet and greet with our officers,” Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammer said in a news release. “We are inviting area families out to celebrate the kick-off of summer.”