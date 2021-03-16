State senate proposal would honor Carter as longest living president

A Lawrenceville senator has put forward a resolution celebrating the life of Jimmy Carter, the longest living U.S. President.
Carter, a former Georgia governor, is 96 years old. He was president from 1977-1981.
The resolution put forward by state Sen. Sheikh Rahman, D-Lawrenceville, congratulates Carter on his “outstanding and longstanding accomplishments.”
They include his founding of the nonprofit The Carter Center — “which resolves conflict, promotes democracy, protects human rights, and fights disease and other afflictions and has spearheaded the international effort to eradicate Guinea worm disease” — and his tenure as an Emory University professor.
Carter, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, was recognized “for his work to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights and to promote economic and social development,” the resolution says.
“(W)e honor President Jimmy Carter for his leadership at home and worldwide as a reflective, compassionate and humble leader,” it says.
The proposal has more than 50 sponsors in the senate.