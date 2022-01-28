South Fulton to give some cops, firefighters $450 stipend to live in city

The first 25 eligible staff to sign up will get $450 a month from Feb. 1 to Sept. 30 as a rent/mortgage stipend, according to city news release. Currently, only 27% of the city’s public safety workers live in South Fulton. Of those who don’t, 58% say they are interested in relocating to the city.

“Living in the city allows our public safety staff to develop stronger ties with residents and other stakeholders,” said South Fulton’s city manager Tammi Saddler Jones. “It also fosters community involvement and engagement and translates into quicker response times in emergencies.”