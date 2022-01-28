South Fulton to give some cops, firefighters $450 stipend to live in city

South Fulton officials are starting a pilot program to help their public safety personnel actually live in the city they work to protect.
The first 25 eligible staff to sign up will get $450 a month from Feb. 1 to Sept. 30 as a rent/mortgage stipend, according to city news release. Currently, only 27% of the city’s public safety workers live in South Fulton. Of those who don’t, 58% say they are interested in relocating to the city.
“Living in the city allows our public safety staff to develop stronger ties with residents and other stakeholders,” said South Fulton’s city manager Tammi Saddler Jones. “It also fosters community involvement and engagement and translates into quicker response times in emergencies.”
As with many industries, police and fire departments throughout metro Atlanta are searching hard for qualified staff.
“This program allows us to employ the best in the field who will become even more qualified to serve our city because they live here,” she said.
The employees must have at least one year of service and either hold a title of at least police officer II or firefighter while maintaining a primary residence in the city for a year.

