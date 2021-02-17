Smyrna names new city administrator

Before he was named city administrator, Bennett was appointed in February 2020 as Smyrna’s new police chief. He replaced former chief David Lee, who retired after more than 30 years in law enforcement.

“I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to lead this great city,” he told the City Council following its vote.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Bennett said Smyrna is still finalizing details of city administrator’s contract. When he was police chief, Bennett’s annual salary was $123,600, she said.

Bennett joined Smyrna police in March 1995. He has worked in the uniform patrol, street crimes, criminal investigations and administrative services units, the city said. He also was a marksman on the agency’s SWAT unit for 10 years, commanded the team for three years and most recently served as deputy chief.

Bennett has a bachelor’s degree in organizational management and leadership from Reinhardt University and a master’s in public safety administration from Columbus State University. He is pursuing his doctorate in public administration from Valdosta State University.

Bennett is also a graduate of the Mercer University Public Safety Leadership Institute and the 248th session of the FBI National Academy. He graduated as a member of Class 50 of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College and completed the Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

Bennett and his wife, Mary, have two children, Kaitlin and Joey. When he’s not working, he enjoys running, biking and spending time with his family.