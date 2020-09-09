Smyrna city administrator resigns, police chief to serve as interim

Jones served as assistant city administrator for Smyrna from December 2009 to April 2017 and was named city administrator in May 2017.

According to a cached version of the city’s website, Jones was the assistant town manager for Berlin, Connecticut, from 2006 to 2009 and served for six years as the assistant to the city administrator in League City, Texas. She has a master’s degree in public administration from The Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Tougaloo College.

Bennett was appointed Smyrna’s new police chief in February. He replaced former chief David Lee, who retired after more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Norton said he will discuss with the City Council how Smyrna should proceed with finding a permanent city administrator. However, he said Smyrna will continue with an interim city administrator during the coronavirus pandemic.