Senate committee backs Buckhead cityhood bills

If approved by the Legislature, Buckhead residents within the proposed boundaries would vote on whether to form the new city through a ballot referendum in November 2024.

Legislators on the Senate State and Local Government Operations committee, OK’d the bills after sitting through two lengthy hearings where they heard public comment on the issue.

State Sen. Randy Robertson, a Cataula Republican, who sponsored the measures, has been continuously slammed for spearheading the effort even though he represents an area more than 100 miles away. All eight other co-sponsors on the bills also live outside the city of Atlanta.

“Too many times inside this building — and especially outside this building — local community’s elected officials forget who they work for,” he said. “So when movements happen that remind the elected officials who the real bosses are, then I have to support that.”

State Sen. Jason Esteves, an Atlanta Democrat who represents portions of Buckhead, pushed back that he received a large number of votes from within the proposed boundaries of the new city which helped send him to the state Senate.

“I would respectfully submit that the people in my community have spoken when they elected me,” he said. “That’s exactly why I’m here.”

Proponents say that the bills simply let residents in the wealthy north Atlanta neighborhood have a say on whether or not they want to split from the city. Critics argue that secession would wreak havoc on Atlanta’s public services and finances and set a dangerous precedent for the state.

“What is happening today is that my constituents are being forced to eat a half baked pie,” Esteves said and rattled off a laundry list of concerns from what will happen to Atlanta Public School students who live in Buckhead to how the split could cripple the city’s bond rating.

The effort to secede stems from a handful of disgruntled Buckhead residents who feel local elected officials are not doing enough to combat high rates of violent crime — an issue that is prevalent not just in Buckhead but across Atlanta.

Savannah Democratic state Sen. Derek Mallow cautioned that the drastic split won’t make the neighborhood’s problems disappear.

“Crime won’t be solved tomorrow, the issues that have been raised about Buckhead won’t be solved tomorrow,” he said. “In fact, they’re going to take some time because when you start a new city, you’re gonna have to get it off the ground and get it sea legs and get it standing up. And what are you gonna do in the meantime?”

Tucked within the 65-page Buckhead cityhood bill are also details from how much city officials would be paid — the mayor would earn a $225,000 salary — to how much city of Atlanta assets would be sold to the new municipality. The sales price for Buckhead parks would be $100 per acre.

But there are still many unanswered questions, including how the split would impact Atlanta’s finances and what could happen to the planned $90-million public safety training center in DeKalb County.

Atlanta officials who successfully stymied the effort to secede last legislative session have been lobbying both in public meetings and behind closed doors to shut down the proposal again. Mayor Andre Dickens touts his efforts to bolster public safety in the area including opening a new police precinct.

Before the bills are taken up by the full chamber, they have to first make it out of the Senate Rules Committee which is chaired by state Sen. Matt Brass, a Newnan Republican, who also co-sponsored both bills.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.

What’s in the bill?

Senate Bill 113 and Senate Bill 114 get into nitty gritty details of how the proposed “city of Buckhead City” would operate, and how Atlanta will be instructed to forfeit their assets. Still, many things are left unanswered. Here’s a breakdown of some of the issues outlined in the bills and one big question mark.