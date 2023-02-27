X
5 things to know about the Buckhead cityhood bills

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Provisions tucked deep in legislation that would create a new city of Buckhead including the following:

Atlanta would have to sell parkland to the new city:

The city of Atlanta would be forced to sell parkland to Buckhead for $100 per acre. Those sales could include Chastain Park and Memorial Park, where nearby one-acre lots can sell for as much as $1 million per acre.

Fire sale for fire stations:

The new city would have the option of buying fire stations inside of its boundaries for $5,000 each, or leasing them for $10 per year.

Other buildings and water system for sale:

Other Atlanta-owned buildings, such as schools, would sell for $1,000 each. The water system serving the entire proposed city could be purchased for $100,000.

Future of public safety training center uncertain:

All of Atlanta’s assets outside city limits would be divided between the new municipalities or sold, with the proceeds being shared on a pro rata basis. That would presumably apply to the sprawling campus proposed for the city’s new public safety training complex on 85 city-owned acres nestled in unincorporated DeKalb County.

Sky-high salaries:

The mayor of Buckhead would have a first-year salary of $225,000; part-time councilmembers would make $72,000.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
