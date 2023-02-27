5 things to know about the Buckhead cityhood bills

Other buildings and water system for sale:

Other Atlanta-owned buildings, such as schools, would sell for $1,000 each. The water system serving the entire proposed city could be purchased for $100,000.

Future of public safety training center uncertain:

All of Atlanta’s assets outside city limits would be divided between the new municipalities or sold, with the proceeds being shared on a pro rata basis. That would presumably apply to the sprawling campus proposed for the city’s new public safety training complex on 85 city-owned acres nestled in unincorporated DeKalb County.

Sky-high salaries:

The mayor of Buckhead would have a first-year salary of $225,000; part-time councilmembers would make $72,000.