5 things to know about the Buckhead cityhood bills

Provisions tucked deep in legislation that would create a new city of Buckhead including the following:
Atlanta would have to sell parkland to the new city:
The city of Atlanta would be forced to sell parkland to Buckhead for $100 per acre. Those sales could include Chastain Park and Memorial Park, where nearby one-acre lots can sell for as much as $1 million per acre.
Fire sale for fire stations:
The new city would have the option of buying fire stations inside of its boundaries for $5,000 each, or leasing them for $10 per year.
Other buildings and water system for sale:
Other Atlanta-owned buildings, such as schools, would sell for $1,000 each. The water system serving the entire proposed city could be purchased for $100,000.
Future of public safety training center uncertain:
All of Atlanta’s assets outside city limits would be divided between the new municipalities or sold, with the proceeds being shared on a pro rata basis. That would presumably apply to the sprawling campus proposed for the city’s new public safety training complex on 85 city-owned acres nestled in unincorporated DeKalb County.
Sky-high salaries:
The mayor of Buckhead would have a first-year salary of $225,000; part-time councilmembers would make $72,000.
