These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings

It’s that time of year again: College rankings are out. Love them or hate them, people still look at them.

U.S. News & World Report on Monday issued its closely watched, and closely scrutinized, annual Best Colleges rankings.

This year, the outlet said it placed a larger emphasis on social mobility and outcomes for graduates. That change led to changes in the rankings for some schools, according to U.S. News.

The distinction of being the state’s top-ranked national university went to the private Emory University in Atlanta, which landed in a four-way tie for the 24th spot, down two places from last year.

Georgia Tech catapulted 11 spots to tie for No. 33 with the University of California, Irvine. The University of Georgia tied for spot No. 47, inching up two places.

Other Georgia schools that received an overall ranking among national universities include Mercer University at 170, Georgia State University at 227, Augusta University at 332, Georgia Southern University at 352, Clark Atlanta University at 361 and University of West Georgia at 382. Brenau, Kennesaw State and Valdosta State universities all fell within the range of 394 to 435.

Princeton University nabbed the No. 1 placement.

Spelman College once again emerged as the nation’s top historically Black college or university. Morehouse College came in at No. 5, and Clark Atlanta at No. 21.

Spelman also jumped 12 places to tie for No. 39 in the ranking of best national liberal arts colleges. Other Georgia schools to place in that overall category include Agnes Scott College in Decatur, which tied for No. 63, Morehouse College tied for the 100th spot. Covenant College came in at No. 135 and Oglethorpe College at No. 163.

Two Georgia schools made the top 10 on the list of regional universities in the South. Berry College ranked fifth and Savannah College of Art and Design tied for ninth.

Other takeaways from the report include: