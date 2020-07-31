Schools in bucolic North Georgia town opened Friday, masks optional

As school systems across Georgia get ready to begin the new academic year, they are confronted with a pandemic that is as out of control today as it was when students were sent home in March to learn virtually. Infections are surging in the state and businesses that had reopened in May are considering closing again to avoid the risk of getting patrons sick.

On Friday, the Georgia Department of Health reported 186,352 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, along with 18,689 hospitalizations and 3,414 ICU admissions. So far, 3,752 have died from the diseases in Georgia.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a report that some 260 cases of the coronavirus have been tied to attendees and staff at a North Georgia children’s camp in June.

Dennis Attick, an assistant dean of the school of education at Clayton State University, said that districts really need to think through how they proceed. If much smaller and better-funded organizations such as major league baseball teams have struggled to keep people safe, imagine the challenge of protecting thousands of kids and faculty whose comings and goings are much more difficult to control.

“I think we relaxed a little bit after the numbers declined after we went into the hard shutdown,” said Dennis Attick, assistant dean of the school of education at Clayton State University, “but you can see as the rates have surged that things are not going well. Clearly we don’t have a handle on it and that poses a real problem for schools.”

That concern has led most metro Atlanta schools to delay the first day of classes and to opt for an all-virtual beginning of the new academic year. Schools in Cherokee and Paulding counties will begin on Monday with a mix of virtual and in-class instruction, followed by Marietta City Schools on Tuesday with a similar hybrid classroom plan.

In Jefferson City, youngsters bounced as they walked to school for a new year. Some wore masks while others didn’t as the morning Georgia sunshine beat down on their little faces.

While masks were an option for students, teachers and faculty were mandated to have their faces covered. Others, such as crossing guards directing traffic that quickly became choked as parents drove their young ones to school, had a mixture of those whose faces were covered and those who were not.

Leaders at Jefferson City Schools point out that they offer a virtual program for students and parents who are uncomfortable with being in the classroom or in a building where masks are not mandatory.

“Our system and school leaders have worked countless hours over the last several months devising specific protocols and procedures for the safe return of students and staff,” Associate Superintendent Donna McMullan said in an email.

The school system has more than 1,500 students and more than 100 staff members.

Katie Ebel said she was happy school had resumed and was supportive of letting parents and students make their own decision about whether to wear a mask. Most important to her was allowing her first-grade daughter, Ava, to socialize with other youngsters and to lessen the anxiety she was feeling while learning virtually.

“My daughter was excited to go back,” she said. “Children need this. They need the interaction. They need classroom time.”