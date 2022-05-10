School bus drivers to be Fayette subs again next year

“We were able to bring in people that we knew and we trusted to come into the classroom to now play a different role for our scholars,” Monica Reckley, principal of Fayetteville Elementary School, said.

Bus driver Natalie Robinson said she thought all she would be doing was sitting down and watching the students. Instead, she found herself interacting with students and helping them with their work.

“I enjoy it,” she said.

Krystin Hall, principal of Whitewater High School, said the program should continue into next year.

“Even though we are getting back to a place where we may not see as much absence (of substitutes), I think having qualified people that have been through training and again are dedicated to our students being an option for us in the schools should continue,” she said.