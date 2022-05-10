School bus drivers to be Fayette subs again next year

Fayette County Schools plans to offer bus drivers a chance to be substitute teachers again next year after successfully launching the program this past February.
Bus drivers filled 146 substitute positions that would have gone unfilled had they not stepped in, Cindy Robichaux, Fayette Schools’ substitute services specialist, said in a video update of the program. Most of that coverage came from a core group of 16 bus drivers who covered many substitute shifts over the last two or so months.
“It’s been wonderful,” Robichaux said. “We’ve had great feedback.
Fayette turned to bus drivers after struggling to fill its full slate of substitute vacancies, despite hiring more than 120 people for the jobs since the school year began. That put a strain on administrators, who pulled every available worker -- from the janitor to the principal -- to substitute in classrooms, leaders in the district said.
Bus drivers offered students familiarity and the school system a worker already on the payroll.
“We were able to bring in people that we knew and we trusted to come into the classroom to now play a different role for our scholars,” Monica Reckley, principal of Fayetteville Elementary School, said.
Bus driver Natalie Robinson said she thought all she would be doing was sitting down and watching the students. Instead, she found herself interacting with students and helping them with their work.
“I enjoy it,” she said.
Krystin Hall, principal of Whitewater High School, said the program should continue into next year.
“Even though we are getting back to a place where we may not see as much absence (of substitutes), I think having qualified people that have been through training and again are dedicated to our students being an option for us in the schools should continue,” she said.
About the Author