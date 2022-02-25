Fayette Schools to treat COVID-19 more like flu than pandemic

Fayette’s decision comes as metro Atlanta schools slowly began easing restrictions surrounding COVID-19 in recent weeks. In January, many districts, including Fayette, mandated masks as the highly transmissible omicron variant spread across the nation.

But as the infection rate dropped in late January, Fayette and other metro districts switched to optional face covering policies.

Fayette said it will increase its reporting of infections, adding a daily report. It will still report weekly totals on Fridays. The Friday report encompasses positive cases from the previous Friday to Thursday of the current week.

The school system said it will continue to “take precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 with frequent sanitizing of high touch surfaces, regularly scheduled electrostatic spraying of classrooms and buildings, and encouraging hand washing/sanitizing.

“We want to thank all of our parents, guardians, students and employees for their cooperation in helping us continue to deliver the best in education during what has been a very challenging time,” the district said.