Fayette Schools helping bus drivers become substitute teachers

Fayette County is hoping to persuade school bus drivers to consider becoming substitute teachers.
In a video posted to the district’s YouTube channel Monday, the school system said that close to two dozen bus drivers participated in a recent information session on the role of a substitute and how to become one.
“We have been working hard to fill our sub jobs this year, said Fayette Schools Human Resources Director Erin Roberson, who came up with the idea after hearing about a driver who was willing to substitute between routes.
“In fact, we have hired over 120 subs just since this start of school,” Roberson said in the video. “But unfortunately that is not enough.”
Like many districts in metro Atlanta and across the nation, Fayette Schools has struggled filling substitute positions during the pandemic. The district has raised pay for the jobs, but faces competition from other schools systems that have done the same to attract candidates.
In addition, school systems also have faced bus driver shortages because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We’ve got as much of a shortage as you do, and if there is something we can do to give back and help these kids, that’s why I’m here,” Fayette bus driver Sue Holliday said in the video.
Drivers who go on to become substitutes will cover classes between their morning and afternoon routes, but will not be in the building the entire day like their fulltime counterparts. Their effort, however, will be enough to give teachers time for planning periods, Roberson said.
“I’ve always wanted to be a substitute teacher or a teacher, so this is a great way to help in the community,” bus driver Evie Campbell said. “This is a great thing for us to do to help somebody out.”
