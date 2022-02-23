Fayette Schools helping bus drivers become substitute teachers

In addition, school systems also have faced bus driver shortages because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We’ve got as much of a shortage as you do, and if there is something we can do to give back and help these kids, that’s why I’m here,” Fayette bus driver Sue Holliday said in the video.

Drivers who go on to become substitutes will cover classes between their morning and afternoon routes, but will not be in the building the entire day like their fulltime counterparts. Their effort, however, will be enough to give teachers time for planning periods, Roberson said.

“I’ve always wanted to be a substitute teacher or a teacher, so this is a great way to help in the community,” bus driver Evie Campbell said. “This is a great thing for us to do to help somebody out.”