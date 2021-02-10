Car thefts spike in Sandy Springs

The stolen guns are often used in other crimes, Ortega said.

Five men were arrested Tuesday after crashing a stolen 2012 Porsche Cayenne into a Sandy Springs Police patrol car near the intersection of Brandon Mill and Dalrymple roads. Two of the men charged had outstanding warrants related to illegally entering autos.

Police say car thieves have started going into parking decks and sometimes stay for hours. In January, 20 cars were broken into on the Northside Hospital Campus, Ortega said.

Last week, Ortega posted video on the Sandy Springs Facebook page of a separate incident. The video shows a man walking through the City Springs residential parking deck pulling car handles on locked cars after he’s taken items from an unlocked SUV.

“They’re going into decks and take their time walking around,” he said.