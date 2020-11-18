Sandy Springs allows home delivery of alcohol, extends hours of Sunday sales

Sandy Springs approved home delivery of alcohol by businesses with a pouring or package license. The city will also allow Sunday alcohol sales at an earlier time.
City Council passed the law Monday allowing home delivery of beer, wine and liquor by authorized package retailers including restaurants.
The delivery person and the person receiving the alcohol must be 21 or older.
In north Fulton, Alpharetta approved a similar ordinance in September permitting only retailers to provide home delivery service. Roswell City Council plans to vote on its measure on Nov. 30.
The move by the cities follows House Bill 879, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law in August for home delivery of alcohol.
Sandy Springs also moved up the time that alcohol can be purchased on Sundays. Consumers can now buy beer, wine and distilled spirits 30 minutes earlier at 11 a.m. instead of 11:30 a.m.
Before voting on the measure, Mayor Rusty Paul humorously remarked that he thought the new time was already in place when he tried to make an alcohol purchase last Sunday. Paul said he owes an apology to the checkout guy at the supermarket.
“I was there at 11:02 and he suggested I was early,” Paul said. “And I suggested I wasn’t. I suggested I knew better because I was the mayor of Sandy Springs. So I owe an apology to some young man at Publix.”