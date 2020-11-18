Sandy Springs allows home delivery of alcohol, extends hours of Sunday sales

Sandy Springs also moved up the time that alcohol can be purchased on Sundays. Consumers can now buy beer, wine and distilled spirits 30 minutes earlier at 11 a.m. instead of 11:30 a.m.

Before voting on the measure, Mayor Rusty Paul humorously remarked that he thought the new time was already in place when he tried to make an alcohol purchase last Sunday. Paul said he owes an apology to the checkout guy at the supermarket.

“I was there at 11:02 and he suggested I was early,” Paul said. “And I suggested I wasn’t. I suggested I knew better because I was the mayor of Sandy Springs. So I owe an apology to some young man at Publix.”