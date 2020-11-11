Roswell, Alpharetta lean into home delivery of alcohol

In Roswell, City Council members discussed an administration fee with the new law but details were not available.

“That’s the lovely thing about Roswell,” Gurelo said. “They are very progressive with their alcohol laws.”

The city allows restaurant bar patrons to carry open containers from one place to another in districts such as downtown Canton Street.

Gurelo said after the start of the pandemic customers came to Deep Roots for curbside pickup service, and online purchases have been steady. But the downtown Roswell business owner said she has hired more staff for safety measures in cleaning her establishment.

“This is going to be an added tool for us,” she said, of home delivery service.