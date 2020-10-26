Roswell closes municipal court after employee tests positive

Roswell Municipal Court is closed this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 925 cases of the disease Monday afternoon bringing the number of the total confirmed cases in state to 350, 881, since the start of the pandemic.
The Roswell employee was not in contact with members of the public, a statement said, adding court closure is to allow time for co-workers to be tested.
The statement said, municipal court is scheduled to reopen next week and staff is working to reschedule court dates with individuals who had planned appearances for this week.