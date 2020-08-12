Results for metro Atlanta’s local runoff elections

Sabrina Hill appeared to have ousted District 7 Board of Education representative Judy Johnson.

COBB COUNTY

Commission District 2: With about 650 ballots left to count Wednesday, the Republican runoff between Fitz Johnson and Andy Smith was too close to call. The winner would face Democrat Jerica Richardson in November for the chance to replace retiring Commissioner Bob Ott.

Commissioner District 4: Monique Sheffield appeared to have bested Shelia Edwards in the Democratic race to replace Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who is running for county commission chair.

Clerk of Superior Court: Connie Taylor appeared to top Nancy Syrop in the Democratic contest to face incumbent Republican Rebecca Keaton in November.

State Court judge: Diana Simmons appeared to have a win over Trina Griffiths.

Superior Court judge: Jason Marbutt had a significant lead over Gregory Shenton.

DEKALB COUNTY

Commission District 1: Former Doraville City Councilman Robert Patrick appeared to beat Cynthia Yaxon in the Democratic primary runoff and will face incumbent Republican Commissioner Nancy Jester in November.

Commission District 6: Former Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry appeared to beat Maryam Ahmad in the Democratic primary runoff. With no Republican challenger, he will replace retiring longtime Commissioner Kathie Gannon.

Sheriff (nonpartisan special election): Incumbent Sheriff Melody Maddox appeared to defeat sheriff’s office veteran Ruth Stringer to fill the unexpired term of former Sheriff Jeffrey Mann, which runs through the end of the year.

Maddox already won a separate Democratic primary and will face Republican challenger Harold Dennis in November for the right to be DeKalb’s next full-term sheriff.

School Board District 3: Deirdre Pierce appeared to have defeated Willie R. Mosley Jr.

Superior Court: Yolanda Parker-Smith bested Mindy Pillow in the runoff to replace retiring longtime Judge Clarence Seeliger.

FULTON COUNTY

District Attorney: Fani Willis declared victory by a decisive margin over her beleaguered former boss, six-term incumbent Paul Howard.

Sheriff: Patrick “Pat” Labat had a significant lead over incumbent Theodore “Ted” Jackson.

Superior Court: Melynee Leftridge Harris had a large lead over Tamika Hrobowski-Houston in the race to succeed Judge Constance C. Russell, who chose not to run for re-election.

School Board District 4: Franchesca Warren had a lead against Sandra C. Wright in the race to succeed Linda Bryant, who chose not to run for re-election.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Sheriff: Keybo Taylor appeared to have bested Curtis Clemons in their Democratic primary runoff. The winner will face Republican Lou Solis in the general election.

Commission chair: Nicole Love Hendrickson had the Democratic runoff locked up; opponent Lee Thompson Jr. was on the ballot but had asked voters to choose Hendrickson instead. Hendrickson will face Republican David Post to fill the seat of retiring chairman Charlotte Nash.

Commission District 3: In the Democratic primary runoff, Jasper Watkins III appeared to have defeated Derrick J. Wilson. In the Republican primary runoff, Ben Archer appeared to have defeated Matt DeReimer.

The runoff winners will square off in November for the right to replace Republican Tommy Hunter, who is not seeking re-election.

Tax commissioner: Tiffany Porter was headed for a win over fellow Democrat Regina M. Carden. The winner to face Republican incumbent Richard Steele in November.

Superior Court: Deborah R. Fluker was set to oust incumbent Judge Kathryn Schrader.

HENRY COUNTY

Sheriff: Reginald Scandrett appeared to have bested Tony Brown in the Democratic primary runoff. He would face Republican Jack Redlinger in November’s general election.

Board of Education, District 2: Makenzie McDaniel appeared to have ousted incumbent Josh Hinton, who serves as school board chairman.