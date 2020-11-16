Recount, Day 4: Georgia counties resume audit work Monday

More about the Georgia recount: The timetable and how it is being done

Several Georgia newspapers are collaborating to provide you with a statewide view of this historic undertaking. The Athens Banner-Herald, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Augusta Chronicle, The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, The Macon Telegraph and The Savannah Morning News will share their collective work with you until the recount is complete.

Follow our live updates here:

8 a.m.

Key counties finished, others resume work

Two major metro Atlanta counties finished their work on the risk-limiting audit Sunday. Fulton County, Georgia’s most populous, concluded its recount just before 4 p.m.

DeKalb County finished shortly after 10 p.m. and planned to formally submit its results to the Secretary of State’s office Monday morning.

Cobb County, Gwinnett County and other jurisdictions resumed counting Monday morning as well. A potential timeline for Cobb’s completion was unclear; Gwinnett officials said they expected to finish Monday night or Tuesday morning.

“I think we have probably a good day with the paper ballots tomorrow,” Gwinnett spokesman Joe Sorenson said Sunday. “It’s gone very well.”

Results for all of Georgia’s 159 counties will be released all at once after every county finishes.