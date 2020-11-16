Recount, Day 4: Georgia counties resume audit work Monday

Vote counting appeared to go smoothly throughout metro Atlanta over the weekend, as work continued on the state’s sweeping manual recount of the 5 million ballots cast in the presidential contest.
No irregularities or significant tabulation errors emerged during the first three days of the recount, officials said. Two major metro counties — Fulton and DeKalb — completed their efforts on Sunday.
Counting across the state can continue through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know:
- President Joe Biden the winner of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes on Friday
- President Donald Trump currently trails Biden by roughly 14,000 votes. Officials don’t expect the recount to change the final tally much
- Trump and his allies continued spread false claims about the recount process on social media
More about the Georgia recount: The timetable and how it is being done
Several Georgia newspapers are collaborating to provide you with a statewide view of this historic undertaking. The Athens Banner-Herald, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Augusta Chronicle, The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, The Macon Telegraph and The Savannah Morning News will share their collective work with you until the recount is complete.
Follow our live updates here:
8 a.m.
Key counties finished, others resume work
Two major metro Atlanta counties finished their work on the risk-limiting audit Sunday. Fulton County, Georgia’s most populous, concluded its recount just before 4 p.m.
DeKalb County finished shortly after 10 p.m. and planned to formally submit its results to the Secretary of State’s office Monday morning.
Cobb County, Gwinnett County and other jurisdictions resumed counting Monday morning as well. A potential timeline for Cobb’s completion was unclear; Gwinnett officials said they expected to finish Monday night or Tuesday morning.
“I think we have probably a good day with the paper ballots tomorrow,” Gwinnett spokesman Joe Sorenson said Sunday. “It’s gone very well.”
Results for all of Georgia’s 159 counties will be released all at once after every county finishes.