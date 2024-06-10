MONDAY’S WEATHER

Rainy morning in some spots; seasonably warm afternoon in store

By
48 minutes ago

After an especially warm Sunday in metro Atlanta, temperatures are returning to more seasonable levels on Monday.

To kick off the day, a few isolated rain showers are falling ahead of sunrise. They’re what’s left of some storms that blew through the area overnight.

“Not everyone will be dealing with it, but a lot of you will have some damp conditions heading out the door this morning,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Showers should clear out by the afternoon and make way for a partly cloudy afternoon, with the high today climbing into the mid 80s.

“(That) is about where we should be for this time of year,” Deon said, “definitely a lot cooler than our Sunday, though. Sunday, we made it all the way up to a high of 93 degrees, the hottest weather we’ve seen so far (this year) in Atlanta.”

Temps stay in the mid 80s on Tuesday, but 90-degree highs return on Wednesday through the end of the week.

No rain is in the forecast at least through the second half of the week. There is a 10% chance of showers on Thursday, which increases to 20% on Friday. So far, the weekend is looking steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s with a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

» For a detailed forecast, visit ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

