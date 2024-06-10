Rainy morning in some spots; seasonably warm afternoon in store

Showers should clear out by the afternoon and make way for a partly cloudy afternoon, with the high today climbing into the mid 80s.

“(That) is about where we should be for this time of year,” Deon said, “definitely a lot cooler than our Sunday, though. Sunday, we made it all the way up to a high of 93 degrees, the hottest weather we’ve seen so far (this year) in Atlanta.”

Temps stay in the mid 80s on Tuesday, but 90-degree highs return on Wednesday through the end of the week.

No rain is in the forecast at least through the second half of the week. There is a 10% chance of showers on Thursday, which increases to 20% on Friday. So far, the weekend is looking steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s with a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.