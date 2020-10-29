Power outages force metro Atlanta schools to cancel Friday classes

Both Fayette and Henry county schools said they will continue with remote and in-person learning Friday.

“With sporadic power outages still reported across the county, we understand this might impact some of our remote learners,” Henry County Schools said. “If your home is still without power Friday report this info to your school.”

Gwinnett County Schools, the state’s largest district, said it will use Friday as a remote learning day for all students. Students who are unable to participate in virtual learning will be given the opportunity to make up the missed assignments, the system said on its Facebook page. Teachers will teach from home, but 12-month staff members should report to work if it’s safe. After-school and weekend activities will go continue as scheduled, the district said.

City Schools of Decatur will resume remote learning Friday, but its facilities will remain closed, the system said on its Facebook page. Students will not be penalized if they can’t engage in virtual learning. The system noted Decatur High School’s varsity football game will go ahead as planned.

Douglas County Schools will resume operations with remote learning for students. The district said on its Facebook page that if students are still without power, their teachers will work with them to make up any assignments they miss.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Leon Stafford contributed to this report.