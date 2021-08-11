Population in Georgia: A look at growth trends statewide

Georgia is the nation’s 8th largest state, according to the Census Bureau. The state has 159 counties.

RELATED: What is the population of metro Atlanta?

Explore 2020 Census in Georgia

Caption The Atlanta Regional Commission has released its annual Regional Snapshot study about population growth and development in metro Atlanta. Credit: Atlanta Regional Commission Credit: Atlanta Regional Commission

Cobb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties all grew by more than 10% since 2010, according to ARC estimates. Cherokee and Forsyth grew even more.

“The 2010s were the decade where we saw metro Atlanta slip from majority white to majority non-white,” said Mike Carnathan, a top number-cruncher at the ARC. “The younger cohorts are more diverse than the older cohorts. We’re not having as many babies. The growth is going to be from people of color.”

Through 2050, the ARC forecasts that the 21-county Atlanta region could add another 2.9 million people. The ones the region already has added and the millions to come all have to go somewhere.

>> RELATED | Map: Demographic patterns in every Georgia county, 1990-2050

Georgia’s largest counties

Fulton County: 1,063,937

Gwinnett County: 936.250

Cobb County: 760,141

DeKalb County: 759,297

Clayton County: 292,256

Chatham County: 289,430

Cherokee County: 258,773

Forsyth County: 244,252

Henry County: 234,561

Hall County: 204,441

Source: Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, estimated for 2019

Compiled and updated by Brian O’Shea