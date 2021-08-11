ajc logo
Population in Georgia: A look at growth trends statewide

May 27, 2021 Sandy Springs - Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs on Tuesday, May 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
May 27, 2021 Sandy Springs - Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs on Tuesday, May 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Local News
July 11, 2021

The population of Georgia was 10.6 million people in 2019, about 1 million more than 2010, by U.S. Census estimates, and the 29-county metro Atlanta region sits at about 6 million.

The state’s population is more diverse, better educated and older than it was in 2010. The city of Atlanta also reversed a decades-long trend of stagnant or even declining population, adding about 50,000 people from 2010 to 2019, according the Atlanta Regional Commission.

“The past decade in Atlanta has been defined by the rapidly growing entertainment and technology industries, and the influx of new residents those and other industries bring,” Mayor Bottoms said. “In each of the past two years, Atlanta has added roughly 10,000 residents. Looking ahead, as Atlanta continues to grow and prosper, we must ensure that longtime residents are able to remain in their neighborhoods.”

With the population growth, gentrification and displacement are major concerns.

The suburbs also are booming.

Georgia is the nation’s 8th largest state, according to the Census Bureau. The state has 159 counties.

The Atlanta Regional Commission has released its annual Regional Snapshot study about population growth and development in metro Atlanta.
The Atlanta Regional Commission has released its annual Regional Snapshot study about population growth and development in metro Atlanta.

Credit: Atlanta Regional Commission

Credit: Atlanta Regional Commission

Cobb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties all grew by more than 10% since 2010, according to ARC estimates. Cherokee and Forsyth grew even more.

“The 2010s were the decade where we saw metro Atlanta slip from majority white to majority non-white,” said Mike Carnathan, a top number-cruncher at the ARC. “The younger cohorts are more diverse than the older cohorts. We’re not having as many babies. The growth is going to be from people of color.”

Through 2050, the ARC forecasts that the 21-county Atlanta region could add another 2.9 million people. The ones the region already has added and the millions to come all have to go somewhere.

Georgia’s largest counties

  • Fulton County: 1,063,937
  • Gwinnett County: 936.250
  • Cobb County: 760,141
  • DeKalb County: 759,297
  • Clayton County: 292,256
  • Chatham County: 289,430
  • Cherokee County: 258,773
  • Forsyth County: 244,252
  • Henry County: 234,561
  • Hall County: 204,441

Source: Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, estimated for 2019

Compiled and updated by Brian O’Shea

