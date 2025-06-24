Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pelicans trade McCollum and Olynyk to the Wizards for Poole and Bey, AP source says

The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade veteran guard CJ McCollum, center Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for guard Jordan Poole, wing Saddiq Bey and the 40th overall pick in the second round of the NBA draft, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) and Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) and Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
By BRETT MARTEL – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade veteran guard CJ McCollum, center Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for guard Jordan Poole, wing Saddiq Bey and the 40th overall pick in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the agreement said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced.

McCollum, a 12-year veteran who has averaged 19.6 points per game throughout his career, now joins his third team since 2022 after spending the bulk of his career with Portland.

Poole, a six-year veteran who has averaged 16.8 points per game, also joins his third franchise after spending his first four seasons with Golden State and the past two with the Wizards.

The Wizards — who are clearly maximizing the youth movement now — will gain a ton of financial freedom in the deal, which they can use going forward to continue their rebuild. They easily could have around $100 million in cap space for the summer of 2026, largely by clearing $57 million in expiring contracts for McCollum and Olynyk this coming season.

It’s likely that Washington will look for guards with their two first-round picks Wednesday — No. 6 and No. 18 — and continue adding to the youth movement that started with the Bradley Beal trade.

The Pelicans are entering a new era under the direction of Joe Dumars — a former NBA champion as a player and general manager with Detroit — who was hired in April to replace David Griffin as executive vice president of basketball operations.

Last week, Dumars acquired a second first-round draft choice — 23rd overall — to go with the club's seventh overall pick in a trade that send a 2026 first-rounder to Indiana.

Olynyk, a Canadian, spent less than a season in New Orleans after being dealt by Toronto as part of a deal that sent high-scoring wing Brandon Ingram to the Raptors. The 12-year veteran has averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds during his career.

Bey, a 19th overall pick out of Villanova in 2020, has averaged 14.1 points per game with Detroit and Atlanta. He spent last season with Washington but did not play while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery.

In the short term, the deal could also make the Wizards more competitive. They were next-to-last in 3-point shooting last season; McCollum and Olynyk should be improvements there. McCollum is a locker room leader, a union president and still a very productive player — one of three players averaging at least 20 points in each of the last 10 seasons. The others are LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

FILE - New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) plays against the Miami Heat in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Asa Newell talks to the media at the 2025 NBA basketball Draft Combine in Chicago, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Credit: AP

AJC mock draft: Who will the Hawks select, and where will Asa Newell land?

With the NBA Finals now in the rearview mirror, all attention turns to the NBA draft set to start Wednesday.

In a draft that’s ‘all over the place,’ onus is on new Hawks GM Onsi Saleh

There is no telling who will be available when Atlanta makes its No. 13 and No. 22 picks.

Lucky 13? History shows Hawks can find game-changer in middle of first round

Malone, Bryant, Mitchell and other All-Stars have been selected No. 13 in the draft.

The Latest

Recyclers lie on plastic bottles blanketing Plaza Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, as part of a protest against what recyclers consider to be too low a price paid to them by companies that buy recycled materials, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

Colombian waste pickers inundate iconic Bogota square with plastic bottles to protest falling wages

8m ago

The Latest: Shaky ceasefire between Israel and Iran appears to hold

11m ago

Oklahoma City Thunder fans celebrate NBA title with a parade after years of heartbreak

16m ago

Featured

Carter Blalock, 6, runs through the splash fountain at Riverside Park Splash ’N Play in Roswell on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Heat advisory in effect as Atlanta temperatures tease triple-digits

A heat wave will have Atlanta temperatures feeling like triple digits this week, forecasters say.

2h ago

Waymo has come to Atlanta. Here’s what it’s like to ride in a driverless car.

Waymo and its driverless cars have come to Atlanta and are ready to be booked.

Longest segment of Beltline to date opens on west side

The newly finished portion of the 6.8-mile continuous trail runs through historic Black communities.