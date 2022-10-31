ajc logo
X

Peachtree City names Bob Curnow new city manager

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Robert “Bob” Curnow has been appointed city manager for the Fayette County city of Peachtree City.

Curnow, currently deputy city manager for Coral Springs, Florida, will replace Justin Strickland, who has served as interim city manager during Peachtree City’s search to fill the position. Strickland will continue as assistant city manager under Curnow.

Curnow’s first day will be in January.

“City Council and I are impressed with Curnow’s qualifications,” Peacthree City Mayor Kim Learnard said in a statement. “We remain committed to maintaining Peachtree City’s quality of life. Bob joining our team reinforces that priority.”

Curnow, who has been married to his wife for 15 years and is a father of two, joined Coral Springs in 2012 as information technology manager and was later appointed IT director in 2017 and then interim deputy city manager in 2018.

He has a bachelor’s degree in information technology and a master’s degree in public administration from Barry University.

The Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia helped Peachtree City screen 73 candidates. Nine were selected for initial virtual interviews and four talked with Councilmembers in person.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

On an astonishing day, the Falcons seize first place11h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

In final debate, Kemp won’t say whether he’d sign new abortion limits
10h ago

Credit: Simmons family

At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
1h ago

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

KSU student among victims in deadly South Korea Halloween tragedy
13h ago

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

KSU student among victims in deadly South Korea Halloween tragedy
13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Atlanta police expected to announce take-home program for patrol cars
30m ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta shovels deep into affordable housing agenda
30m ago
After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Watch the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial debates
‘College GameDay’ returning to Athens for No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee
17h ago
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top