Peachtree City names Bob Curnow new city manager

Robert “Bob” Curnow has been appointed city manager for the Fayette County city of Peachtree City.
Curnow, currently deputy city manager for Coral Springs, Florida, will replace Justin Strickland, who has served as interim city manager during Peachtree City’s search to fill the position. Strickland will continue as assistant city manager under Curnow.
Curnow’s first day will be in January.
“City Council and I are impressed with Curnow’s qualifications,” Peacthree City Mayor Kim Learnard said in a statement. “We remain committed to maintaining Peachtree City’s quality of life. Bob joining our team reinforces that priority.”
Curnow, who has been married to his wife for 15 years and is a father of two, joined Coral Springs in 2012 as information technology manager and was later appointed IT director in 2017 and then interim deputy city manager in 2018.
He has a bachelor’s degree in information technology and a master’s degree in public administration from Barry University.
The Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia helped Peachtree City screen 73 candidates. Nine were selected for initial virtual interviews and four talked with Councilmembers in person.
About the Author