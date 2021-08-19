Parents pressure Cobb schools to tighten COVID-19 protocols

Pamela Najjar, who has children at Lovinggood Middle School and Hillgrove High School, said she opposes a mandate.

“I want my children in school, but I want them to have the choice to go [without masks],” she said.

The district recorded 555 overall active coronavirus cases as of last Friday. That’s nearly three times the number reported a week earlier. The increase in cases comes as new reports show Georgia has the nation’s fourth-highest number of children currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Thursday’s gathering — the second in a week — was timed to a board of education meeting, where several people spoke in support and against a mask mandate. The majority of school board members and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale did not address the concerns.

Board member Leroy Tre Hutchins attempted to add a discussion about the district’s COVID-19 protocols to the evening agenda, but Chairman Scamihorn rejected the request.

“This is not an emergency,” Scamihorn said.

Explore More stories about Cobb County public schools

One man sitting in the back of the room abruptly stood up and admonished the board for its inaction.

“How dare you?” he asked four times before he was escorted out of the room by three Cobb schools police officers. “What about the children? Save the children.”

Late Thursday, Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed a declaration of emergency due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Explore Doctors call on Cobb school district to require masks

Cobb’s two-week COVID-19 case number per 100,000 people was 670, Georgia Department of Public Health data shows. Anything greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people is considered by public health officials as high community spread.

While the bulk of the focus has been on parents and their children, teachers should not be lost in the debate, said Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association Educators who watched the protest from the sidelines.

“Educators believe in masks,” she said. “They want to be able to do their job without getting sick or dying.”