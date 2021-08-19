Marietta City Schools imposes mask mandate

While most of the core metro Atlanta school districts require masks, they remain optional Buford, Cobb, and Fayette school systems. Henry County Schools recently imposed a mask mandate, while Fulton extended its mandate to all campuses. Last week, Fulton also announced plans to open an mask-optional campus.

Rivera said the school system recorded 96 cases of the coronavirus between Aug. 3 and Wednesday. Of those, 45 cases were reported between Aug. 3 and Aug. 13. One student’s case was linked to a school-based transmission, he said.

The school system then recorded another 51 cases between Saturday and Wednesday. The cases of 15 students and one staff member were also linked to school-based transmission, he said.

The superintendent said that he expects the mask mandate will be temporary, but did not provide a timeline for when it would expire. Masks will not be required for outdoor activities or when students and staff are eating.

Vaccine event

Marietta City Schools will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Marietta Middle School and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Marietta High School for eligible district students, families and staff.