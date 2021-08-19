Doctors call on Cobb school district to require masks

With about 107,000 students enrolled, the Cobb County School District is the second largest district in Georgia. Masks are optional, but are “strongly encouraged.”

The Cobb County School District said it welcomes feedback from “every corner of our community.” The district also said its updated public health protocols for the school year are “intended to balance the importance of in-person learning and the frequent changes associated with COVID-19.”

Another signee is Dr. Laura Verigan, a pediatrician who has two children enrolled in a Cobb middle school. She said the first two weeks of school have been “really disappointing and frightening as a parent.”

If no action is taken now, “uncontrolled spread” of the virus in schools could spill over into the community, affecting hospitals already reaching full capacity, the doctor said. Children under age 12 are not eligible for vaccines.

“This virus can have long-lasting consequences,” she said. “Children have a long life in front of them and we don’t really know yet all the effects of this virus might be.”